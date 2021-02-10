Shop S Denton Collection’s Tarzania Zebra Kimono and Shorts Set Available at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop
Which kimono would you rock? S Denton Collection’s light weight charmeuse satin kimonos are perfect for a vacation or luxurious get away. They are stylish, versatile and come in an array of colors such as red blue and yellow.
The shorts range from size small to extra large and you can even pay using affirm, which allows you to pay over time!
Which celeb could you see rocking this look? Shop kimonos here.