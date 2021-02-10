Fashion Bomb News: LVMH Pauses Rihanna’s Fenty Ready-To-Wear Collections

Just in today, LVMH Moët Hennesy Louis Vuitton better known as LVMH and mogul-singer Rihanna are pausing the Fenty fashion label. In 2019, the Fenty brand was introduced to the world becoming a historical moment for Rihanna and the brand itself. Fenty became the first brand launched from scratch since Christian Lacroix in 1987 and Rihanna became the first Black woman to rest at the helm of a luxury brand under LVMH. Since its inception, Fenty label has been noted for its groundbreaking masculine-meets-feminine everyday luxury apparel, footwear and accessories.

With Instagram as the main tool for advertising, it was noted that Fenty has not posted to its account since New Years Day, or January 1st. Additionally, the last collection release dates back to November 2020. The signs were there that something was going on and this news comes as no surprise with many brands struggling to stay afloat in the midst of the global pandemic that is COVID-19.

According to WWD, the Fenty brand’s e-commerce site will go dark in the coming weeks moving forward, but the brand will not be officially closed and Rihanna will remain apart of the LVMH family. Fenty is simply taking a break. In the meantime, LVMH plans to shift its focus towards Rihanna’s other successful brands like Fenty Beauty and and Savage X Fenty. Discussions are also being held regarding current employee accommodations during this time away.

Thoughts on this news?