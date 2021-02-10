Rep. Stacey Plaskett Wears BGL Blue Belted Caped Dress for Donald Trump Impeachment Proceedings
You ask, we answer! While many of you were captivated by impeachment proceedings, many more of you were mesmerized by Rep. Stacey Plaskett‘s cape dress!
@vibranthing001 says, “Hi! Can you tell me where this suit Rep. Stacey Plaskett is wearing is from. She wears it so well! Love you guys 🥰🥰🥰” Love ya back! Rep. Stacey Plaskett wore a $185 BGL dress at the Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump.
While her exact color way is not available, you can buy it in white, light blue or black:
She came to slay!
Would you rock it?