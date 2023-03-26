Shannon Sharpe has been stepping up his style lately. Working with stylist Hollywood Mugler, the Pro Football Hall of Famer has stepped out in the Louis Vuitton puzzle sweater and a cool Greg Lauren cardigan.
Recently, Sharpe took his style courtside at a Lakers game in a $10,800 Louis Vuitton varsity jacket.
The Louis Vuitton varsity jacket has proven to be a piece that celebs love, with A-list fans including fellow athlete Odell Beckham Jr and rappers like Vic Mensa and Lil Baby.
Sharpe styled the jacket with black jeans and Jordan 1s Retro High OG sneakers. It’s already clear that Shannon Sharpe is an all-star on the field, but now he’s proving to be a style star as well.