Shannon Sharpe has been stepping up his style lately. Working with stylist Hollywood Mugler, the Pro Football Hall of Famer has stepped out in the Louis Vuitton puzzle sweater and a cool Greg Lauren cardigan.

Recently, Sharpe took his style courtside at a Lakers game in a $10,800 Louis Vuitton varsity jacket.

Photo: Getty Images

The Louis Vuitton varsity jacket has proven to be a piece that celebs love, with A-list fans including fellow athlete Odell Beckham Jr and rappers like Vic Mensa and Lil Baby.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

Sharpe styled the jacket with black jeans and Jordan 1s Retro High OG sneakers. It’s already clear that Shannon Sharpe is an all-star on the field, but now he’s proving to be a style star as well.

Photo: Getty Images