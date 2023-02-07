Since the late Virgil Abloh took the reins at Louis Vuitton Men’s, the brand has seen a spike in its menswear offerings. Abloh took his streetwear ethos and American youth culture influences to Paris, where he beautifully harmonized LV signatures with his own.

Among the many new styles born under Abloh’s Vuitton was the Louis Vuitton varsity bomber jacket. The jacket, which is carried in spring and fall collections, became a celebrity favorite from the moment it debuted.

The $10,000 blue and neon green gradient leather style from Abloh’s final spring collection before his passing seems to be the popular pick amongst stylish male celebrities.

We’ve seen it on Luka Sabbat, Odell Beckham Jr., Money Man, and now Vic Mensa.

Photo: Getty Images Photo: L.A Rams

Photo: Louis Vuitton

Photo: IG Reproduction

Mensa is the latest to dawn the jacket and wears it for the cover art of his new single Strawberry Louis Vuitton. Since the visual for this groovy track was made in memory of Abloh, it makes sense that he wore one of his last designs.

Photo: Danielle Degrasse-Alston

Another LV jacket style loved by male celebs is the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Psychedelic Red Blouson jacket. Rapper Lil Baby dubbed it the “thot jacket” “because everybody has it,” and he’s not wrong. The bright red design outfitted with Kusama’s Psychedelic Flower motif and cream cow leather has been spotted on Lil Baby himself, Moneybagg Yo, Karl Anthony Towns, and Headie One.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction

Photo: Louis Vuitton