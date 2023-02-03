Virgil Abloh’s legacy is undeniable, and nearly two years after his passing, the industries he influenced continue to honor him. While Kid super’s Colm Dillane kept Virgil’s spirit for his Louis Vuitton’s Men’s collection, the Nike x OFF-WHITE collab is still an It Shoe amongst sneaker fans.

Vic Mensa also keeps the late designer top of mind. For his latest single Strawberry Louis Vuitton, the Chicago rapper co-directed a video in memory of the legendary designer.

In the three-minute video, Mensa jumps out of a plane in the Louis Vuitton FW2020 Cloud suit, soaring through the air while playing a cherry guitar and singing the lyrics to his groovy hit produced by Thundercat and Maeta.

Photo: Gorunway.com

With creative director Danielle DeGrasse also directing, Mensa created a dreamy visual as airy and imagination-invoking as the suit itself.