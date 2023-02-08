Earlier this month sportswear giant Nike, and luxury jewelry brand Tiffany, teased an upcoming collab. Releasing a photo of a Nike shoe box adorned in Tiffany blue, the ad read ‘A Legendary Pair.’ with the Nike swoosh above the Tiffany & Co. logo.

Photo: Tiffany & Co.

Shortly after, images of the collaborative shoe dropped online, and it looks like Tiffany’s Executive VP of Product and Communications (and the son of LMVH founder Bernard Arnault), Alexandre Arnault, is the first to bring the shoe to the street.

Photo: Getty Images

While sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game, Arnault wore the Nike & Tiffany Air Force 1 with black skinny jeans, a black button-up t-shirt, and the Sapphire Rainbow Murakami Hublot watch. A sleek and minimal look for a minimally designed shoe.

Photo: Getty Images

The Nike & Tiffany Air Force 1s will release in spring for $400. A black suede upper covers Nike’s Air Force 1 Low silhouette with Tiffany blue swooshes and laces, black leather shoe buckles, Tiffany branding on the tongue, and a Tiffany silver plate at the heel.

In 2005, skateboarding brand Diamond Supply Co. designed the ‘Tiffany Dunk.’ Made in partnership with Nike, the sneaker, which originally retailed for $65 but currently resells for $3,000+, features the Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette in Tiffany blue with a silver swoosh and black crocodile-embossed overlay.

Photo: StockX

Although the ‘Tiffany Dunk’ is unofficially sanctioned by Tiffany, this design provided sneaker fans enough contrast to deem the Nike & Tiffany shoe low-effort. As soon as images of the shoe hit the net, people were not shy to share their disappointment.

literally how i feel about this tiffany & co x nike collab pic.twitter.com/zKOMqKbgQI — michealla✨ (@PRADAXBBY) January 30, 2023

Photo: highsnobiety on Instagram Photo: highsnobiety on Instagram

Some fans have taken to sharing their own ideas for the collab. Like artist Rick Dick who shared 5 concept ideas of what they feel the collab could have been.

Despite the minimal creativity, the Nike & Tiffany Air Force 1s are far more wearable day-to-day than its unofficial predecessor. Regardless of the online debate, there’s no doubt these shoes will sell out and resell for incredibly high prices, just like the Dunks.