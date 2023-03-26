Fashion has seen a lot of collabs that feature kid-friendly brands: Coach x Disney, Loewe x Spirited Away, Uniqlo x Winnie the Pooh, and not to mention the many, many Hello Kitty collabs. Yet, no previous collaboration tops the whimsy that is Christian Cowan x Teletubbies.

British designer Christian Cowan has teamed with British television characters, the Teletubbies. The hit 90s program features four iconic characters with TVs embedded into their tummies and antennas atop their heads. There’s Tinky Winky, the purple leader with a triangle antenna, Dipsy, the green straight antenna character, the cheerfully yellow Laa-Laa with a curly antenna, and the little Po, who is red with a circle-topped antenna.

Photo: Christian Cowan

The limited-edition collection features graphic tees, hoodies, and denim printed with images of the popular characters. There is, however, a standout in the collection – knee-high Dipsy boots adorned with his head atop each shaft.

Photo: Christian Cowan

The campaign, shot by Oscar Ouk, sees the iconic kid’s quartet posed alongside models Emily Unkles and Matt van de Sande in a 90s-inspired shoot.

Photo: Christian Cowan Photo Oscar Ouk for Christian Cowan

The exclusive campy capsule is one of the few that still encourages fun within the fashion industry and solidifies the playful foursome as cultural icons.