Hey all you Bombshells and Bombers, we’re back with another men’s style highlight. This week we’re spotlighting Keeon West from Texas, the personal chef with great taste in and outside the kitchen.

When it comes to food, Keeon doesn’t play, and the same can be said about his style. His day-to-day looks are rooted in streetwear with a wardrobe full of enviable sneakers and trendy It items like the Marni Sabot mules.

Photo: @keeonwest on IG

We wouldn’t classify this Bomber as an all-out maximalist, but he does keep it colorful from time to time and textured, with a few fur-friendly looks in his rotation. When he isn’t serving a street-friendly look in his Nike kicks, you can find him keeping it sexy in Savage x Fenty or off-kilter chic in overalls and highly saturated Crocs.

Photo: @keeonwest on IG

Photo: @keeonwest on IG

Photo: @keeonwest on IG

Photo: @keeonwest on IG

Photo: @keeonwest on IG

Photo: @keeonwest on IG

Photo: @keeonwest on IG

Photo: @keeonwest on IG

If you’re interested in being featured as a Fashion Bomber of the Week, DM Fashion Bomb Men on Instagram a brief bio about your style, your city, and 5-10 photos of your best looks.