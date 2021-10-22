Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. attended the Robin Hood Gala in NYC. With Ohanian as a co-chair of the event, they raised over $77 million to assist New York communities in need. For the benefit event, the two kept it dapper and stylish with their looks.
Serena Williams wore the $306 Alamour “Gilda” black asymmetrical crystal-embellished dress, styled by Kesha McLeod. The dress was paired with $35.50 Nude Barre fishnet tights and jewelry pieces from her Serena Williams Jewelry line. In another pic, Williams was seen in a pair of Nike sneakers while rocking her dress.
Alexis Ohanian opted for a classic tailored navy suit including a blazer jacket, trousers, white shirt, and blue tie.
Thoughts?