Womenswear label House of CB hosted a special dinner in West Hollywood in honor of their Black Orchid Collection. Celebrities, influencers, and other fashion professionals were spied on the scene including Jackie Aina, Madison Pettis, and Bec Gross to name a few. Also in attendance, we spotted Lori Harvey who delivered a stunning style moment in all black.
Lori Harvey wore House of CB’s $209 Grazia dress, which appears as a black satin dress with a structured underwired corset and sweetheart neckline. She paired the dress with stud earrings, black heeled sandals, and a mini black quilted velvet Chanel bag.
Thoughts?
Photos: Babak Rachpoot