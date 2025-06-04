On the Scene at the Black Women in Music Dinner: Connie Orlando in Peach Sequined Givenchy, Lori Harvey in White Alexander McQueen, Claire Sulmers in Silver Christian Siriano + More!

The inaugural Black Women in Music Dinner, hosted by the Connie Orlando Foundation, was a stunning celebration of the Black women shaping the music industry—and Fashion Bomb Daily was truly honored to be in the building!

Held ahead of the June 9th BET Awards, the intimate dinner served as a kickoff to BET festivities, uniting trailblazers from across the industry to honor those making an impact in music and community empowerment. The evening also doubled as a fundraiser supporting breast cancer awareness and research, blending purpose with power.

The brilliant and illustrious host of the night, Connie Orlando, stunned in a Givenchy Large-Sequin Short-Sleeve Cocktail Dress, effortlessly setting the tone for an evening filled with elegance and intention.

The Connie Orlando Foundation has a mission to empower underserved communities through education, mentorship, and health advocacy, brought depth and purpose to the night’s festivities.

Niecy Nash lit up the room with her signature charm, presenting the Guardian of Vision Award to the incomparable June Ambrose while dazzling in a gold Andrew Gn gown. Few are more deserving of the honor than Ambrose, whose visionary work has shaped the fashion and music industries for decades. The style icon accepted her award in a striking all-black Bibhu Mohapatra ensemble—bold, refined, and unmistakably her.

Ciara made a radiant entrance alongside her daughter Sienna, both twinning in sleek black suits by Bishme Cromartie. Meanwhile, Lori Harvey exuded effortless sophistication in a textured white Alexander McQueen maxi dress that turned heads on the carpet.

Muni Long’s presence was as radiant as her voice and she showed out in a striped bodycon mini dress by Hanifa. Her clear heels and updo hairstyle were the perfect components to tie her look together.

Our founder Claire Sulmers was in the building wearing a strapless, silver-toned Christian Siriano Spring 2025 gown featuring a sculpted bodice and sheer, embroidered overlay that flowed with every step. She completed the elegant look with metallic silver ankle-strap heels and a mirrored clutch, delivering a bold yet refined statement perfect for the evening’s celebration.

The Black Women in Music Dinner was more than a moment—it was a movement. The evening left attendees inspired, grateful, and proud to witness the power of Black women coming together to celebrate, honor, and uplift one another.

Stay tuned for more from the BET Awards!

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chastity Morgan