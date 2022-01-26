Schiaparelli returned to the runway during Paris Couture Fashion Week, unveiling over 30 unforgettable pieces for Spring 2022. Elsa Schiaparelli created the House of Schiaparelli in Paris in 1927. Unlike her rival Coco Chanel, she triumphed thanks to her surrealist and eccentric designs with themes like the human body and insects. She was one of the first designers to develop the wrap dress, and to have clothing with visible zippers. She was also known for creating distinctive and unusual costume jewelry.

New Creative Director Daniel Roseberry has breathed new life into the house, staying true to Schiaparelli’s original vision but updating it with his unique take.

Behold, a few stand out looks from the show:

Black on black is always chic, and this ensemble was chic personified, boasting a fitted jacket in black textured wool crepe, with an exaggerated shawl collar and a corset belt. Bermuda shorts in textured wool crepe edged with contrasting canvas bias in ivory completed the look.

Schiaparelli is known for its avant garde jewelry pieces. The artful necklace accented a double-satin black bodice enhanced with a double-sided canvas cotton collar, anchored by tuxedo pants in black wool with a contrasting canvas band in ecru.

Live your life like it’s golden in a herringbone blazer jacket fully embroidered with gold sequins along with crystal mesh, vintage jewelry, Swarovski rhinestones, and an exaggerated shawl collar. Stunning.

A black molded leather bustier with conical breasts was reminiscent of the Madonna era, but modernized and revised. A Mini skirt in black viscose and silk panne velvet, along with heels equipped with claws completed the ensemble.

Lastly, get into the details of this glorious gilded piece, which can either be worn on a red carpet or hung up on a wall as a masterpiece. Cardi B or Katy Perry would kill this look.

What do you think? How are we feeling the new glamorous pieces?

You can find the entire runway show looks here.

Images: @_mariechaix_

styling @_mariechaix_

casting @piergiorgio

makeup @patmcgrathreal

hair @guidopalau

milliner @stephenjonesmillinery

film @titreprovisoire @christophe_tiphaine

sound design @benbrunnemer