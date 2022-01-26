Draya Michele graced our Instagram feed, with her birthday dress and did not disappoint. To celebrate her day the actress hosted a birthday dinner, where she celebrated with close friends and family.
While taking a few pictures for her Instagram feed, she slayed in a Aura 22′ Lena Berisha gown. The gown is a leopard print design, with an opening on the left side, that starts from the hip-length and slits down. Draya paired the gown with laced black Femme heels.
Are you feeling it?
Image credit: IG/Reproduction