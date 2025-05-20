Jennifer Lopez Wore a Peach $835 “The New Arrival” Dress with a Feather Bolero and FEMME LA Heels to the Ring Them Bells benefit Concert in New York

Jenny from the block stepped out last night to attend the Ring Them Bells benefit Concert in New York city donning a peach $835 “The New Arrival” IIkyaz Ozel dress with a matching bolero that was modern and beautiful.

The event was in honor of composer John Kander‘s 98th birthday, and brought out celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Cumming and Kelli O’Hara.

For the extravaganza, JLO arrived to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre showcasing cleavage in a her satin maxi gown that had a deep plunge neckline. The sensual silhouette was paired with nude mesh heels by FEMME LA. She accessorized with matching peach statement earrings that glistened and illuminated next to her peach lip color.

Her glam consisted of a dramatic smokey eye shadow, with the right amount of bronzer for a sun kissed finish. Her luxe blowout had chocolate roots, with honey blonde highlights and face-framing layers.

Jennifer Lopez style has definitely evolved over the years but one thing that has remained the same is her confidence which naturally radiates. Whether she’s serving urban glam or sophisticated elegance, JLO is always one to make a fashionable entrance.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images