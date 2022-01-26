Rihanna stepped onto the streets of New York City after attending a luncheon. The singer and business woman recently donated $15 million to charities working towards climate justice.

Images: Backgrid

Rihanna is very well known for her chic and dapper looks. She was recently spotted while walking to lunch in New York City. It appears she had on an over sized, blue flannel Balenciaga jacket. She paired the jacket with a navy blue Balenciaga top, pants and boots. To top of the pleasantly look, she wears a black devotion Raf Simons cap.

How are we feeling about this cozy look?

You can purchase the Raf Simons’ hat here.

Image credits: Backgrid