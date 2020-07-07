Saweetie Celebrates Her Birthday in Custom Karl Kani Yellow, Red and Purple Two Piece Bikini Top Jumpsuit by Khala Whitney
Saweetie had a Icy 90’s themed birthday party on 4th of July, she wore a custom design by Khala Whitney.
The two piece vertical striped jumpsuit featured Karl Kani’s signature logo on the jogging pants, and was actually made using Karl Kani’s Amherst Rugby T-Shirts! Designer Khala Whitney thanked the brand for providing the Tee’s.
Saweetie’s extended nails, sneakers and gold jewelry, added to the 90’s theme. She was styled by Sankara Xasha Ture.
What do you of this throwback theme? Did they nail it?