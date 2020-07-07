Sai Sankoh Releases Her Portrait of a Lady Resort 2020 Collection

Sai Sankoh released her Resort 2020 Portrait of a Lady Collection today, with select pieces available on FashionBombDailyShop.com.

From San Sankoh, “Inspired by her travels to Italy and Africa her motherland, this is her best work as far as pushing her creative boundaries and bringing her vision to life. The original theme for this campaign was ‘A Tourist in Tuscany’ and was supposed to be shot in Italy in March and but due to the severity of the COVID19 pandemic, it had to be postponed. “

“The new theme “Portrait of a Lady” was shot in Dallas and portrays the different looks and personalities of a woman while the floral and sunset background mimics the Tuscan scenery. “

The lookbook features a striking melanin rich model, surrounded by copious flowers of various hues.

While we can expect some regular Sai Sankoh fare (cover ups and kaftans), couture level ball gowns are also on tap for fancy nights on the town once outside opens up.

Prices range from $195-$2,795. Shop now at FashionBombDailyShop.com. Use the code BLACKOUT for 10% off your entire order, today only!

What do you think of the latest from Sai Sankoh?