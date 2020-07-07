Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Andrea from Texas

Today’s bombshell of the day goes to Dr. Andrea from Texas. Her style is very classic and timeless, check her out below.

She writes, “My style is classic and chic, feminine and flirty, with a hint of flare and “extra”; supporting black owned stores has and will always be a long time passion of mine. All pics feature black owned designers and pieces“

Andrea’s looks are very polished and glamorous. We love the fact that all of your look are from black designers, let us know which ones!

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

