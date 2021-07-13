Savannah James Goes Green at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Premiere with LeBron and Zhuri James Wearing Alex Perry Green Strapless Midi Dress and Amina Muaddi Green Lace-Up Sandals

Just last night, the celebrity-filled premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy went down in Los Angeles! Stars of the film as well as professional basketball players came out to celebrate and support the movie which releases to the general public this Friday. Faces such as Don Cheadle, Zendaya, director Malcon D. Lee, Anthony Davis, Chris Bosh, and John Legend were all on the scene to witness the movie in action. The film’s star, LeBron James, was joined by his family on the “purple” carpet, including his wife Savannah James and daughter Zhuri. Savannah definitely caught our eye in her stunning green look for the premiere and we’ve got all the deets on her absolutely fab ensemble.

Savannah James posed with her husband LeBron James and daughter Zhuri James wearing the $1,200 Alex Perry “Darcy” strapless midi dress in a popping green. She paired the dress with $745 Amina Muaddi “Vita” sandals which also appeared in a vibrant green color (sold out). She went with a pair of silver hoop earrings for her accessories and opted for a slicked back ponytail for her hairstyle of choice. Her look was styled by Kahlana Barfield Brown.

LeBron James kept it dapper in a navy suit which was tailored to perfection with debonair details including a white pocket hankie and brooch. He complete his look with a pair of black oxford shoes.

Young blogger Zhuri James stepped on the “purple” carpet wearing a $590 Burberry “Valerie” collared self-tie belt floral print dress along with a pair of PVC sandals which featured a very slight heel. She’s getting so big on us!

Will you be tuning into Space Jam: A New Legacy this Friday, July 16? The movie will be available in theaters and through HBO Max to the platform’s subscribers.

Photos: Reuters / @srashidphoto