Angela Simmons Put Us in a Denim Daze Wearing Fashion Nova Denim Skirt Set

Angela Simmons elevated denim looks with her recent ensemble featuring a Fashion Nova denim skirt set. Let’s get into her look:

Angela Simmons wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Dhalia Denim Skirt Set in light wash. She accented the look with pops of red including a bold red lip and pumps. Her set featured an off-the-shoulder zip-up top and mini skirt with the top appearing in a moto-style design. Both pieces present themselves in denim adding a casual yet classic feel to the set.

According to Fashion Nova’s customers, the set is a must-have! Reviews read that the Dhalia Denim Skirt Set is “cute” and offers “good stretch”.

Need it in your closet? Shop it here!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like