Angela Simmons Put Us in a Denim Daze Wearing Fashion Nova Denim Skirt Set

Angela Simmons elevated denim looks with her recent ensemble featuring a Fashion Nova denim skirt set. Let’s get into her look:

Angela Simmons wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Dhalia Denim Skirt Set in light wash. She accented the look with pops of red including a bold red lip and pumps. Her set featured an off-the-shoulder zip-up top and mini skirt with the top appearing in a moto-style design. Both pieces present themselves in denim adding a casual yet classic feel to the set.

According to Fashion Nova’s customers, the set is a must-have! Reviews read that the Dhalia Denim Skirt Set is “cute” and offers “good stretch”.

Need it in your closet? Shop it here!