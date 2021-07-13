Wardrobe Inquiry: Jennifer Williams Soaks Up the Sun in Moon in Dolce and Gabbana Gradient Pink Sunglasses

It is no secret that Jennifer Williams possesses perhaps the flyest sunglasses in the game! The tv personality regularly graces the ‘gram wearing the hottest shades daily in her selfies. For her most recent post, @karbes1 says, “Good morning Claire and Team. Love your page! I know you guys are super busy, but figured if anyone would know, it would be you. Lol! I love these shades that Jennifer is wearing, and would like to purchase them. Might you know the details on them? Are they this season and possibly still available? Or, perhaps a previous season and no longer available for purchase? Any assistance that you could provide would be greatly appreciated! Wishing you continued blessings and success. Thank you.”

Jennifer Williams was spotted at the Moon Palace Resort in Jamaica, enjoying her vacation in a white bikini and a pair of $240 Dolce and Gabbana DS4290 sunglasses in a gradient pink color. Unfortunately, Jennifer’s particular colorway of the DS4290 sunglasses are sold out. You can find other color combinations on platforms such as eBay, Tradesy and Poshmark.

Get into other stylish moments supplied by Jennifer Williams and her stunning sunnies:

Are you here for Jennifer’s sunglasses game?