After slaying the red carpet together for the GQ Awards, hosts Sabrina and Idris Elba delivered yet another bomb couple style moment in tailored looks by Boss for the award ceremony.

For their second look for the evening, Sabrina and Idris Elba wore tailored ensembles by Boss. Styled by Calvin Opaleye, Sabrina’s look featured a mushroom brown tuxedo jumpsuit with cutouts on both sides connected by an o-ring detail in the middle of the garment. She opted for a pair of black heeled sandals and another pulled back hairstyle to complete her look.

Idris went with another all-black look, including a button shirt, tie, and trousers, by the brand. His look was styled by Cheryl Konteh.

What say you?

Photos: Alex Piper