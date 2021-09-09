It is never a dull moment when it comes to Zendaya and her style! The young actress also appeared at the 78th Venice Film Festival where she attended the premiere of the film Dune, which she stars in alongside Timothée Chalamet, and celebrated her 25th birthday.

For the premiere of Dune, Zendaya graced the red carpet in an incredible custom dress by Balmain. Her bespoke gown appeared in a nude leather that was draped and sculpted to fit her physique to precise perfection, part of a longtime Balmain couture design technique. As the sleek leather molds her body, it gives the dress a wet look as if Zendaya took a dip in the couture gown.

She added to the dress’s “wet look” aesthetic with a wet and wavy hairstyle. As an Bvlgari ambassador, she also paired the dress with the enchanting Bvlgari Magnifica Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald necklace, debuting it to the world as the first person to wear the impressively crafted jewelry piece. For the finish, she matched her nude look with a pair of matching pumps.

Zendaya celebrated her 25th birthday in Venice, Italy wearing Valentino at a dinner hosted by the brand in her honor. At the dinner, she was joined by her stylist Law Roach, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, and others from the fashion house. For her dinner, she wore a Valentino Haute Couture look from the brand’s Des Ateliers. The chocolate brown look presented itself in a romper-style, consisting of puffed long sleeves and shorts in organza and moiré faille. She accessorized the look with a pair of brown pumps and drop earrings. She completed the look with a bun hairstyle.

Both looks were style by Law Roach.

Photos: Getty / German Larkin for Valentino