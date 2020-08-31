Rita Ora Dazzled in a Silver Embellished Ralph and Russo Gown at UNICEF Gala in Capri Italy
Rita Ora’s first event and red carpet since the Covid19 lock down was her appearance at the 2020 United Nations Children’s Fund in Capri Italy. She appeared as a performer and ambassador of the organization in a lovely gown by Ralph and Russo.
The dress is silver and embellished with silver and pink crystals. The high slit and see through skirt exposed Rita’s long legs and the shoulder was beautifully draped on one side. Rita wore her hair up accenting her teardrop earrings and sweetheart neckline.
Do you love this look? Let us know.