Top 5 Looks From MTV’s Video Music Awards 2020: Host Keke Palmer in Area, Nicole Richie in Cong Tri, Lady Gaga in Valentino and More!

Last night, we witnessed the MTV’s Video Music Awards 2020 hosted by the talented Keke Palmer! The night was full of social distancing, style and epic musical performances. Appearances were made by celebrities like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, and so many more.

You know Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene covering the most jaw-dropping looks of the night, so we’ve gathered the the top five most engaged looks curated by our readers:

Keke Palmer hosted in a several looks, but you guys couldn’t get enough of her in this Area look, styled by Mel Reneé Leamon.

Miley Cyrus appeared in a Mugler FW20 look.

Lady Gaga accepted one of her many awards of the evening in Valentino FW20, styled by Nicola Formichetti.

Nicole Richie stunned in Cong Tri SS20 RTW.

Madison Beer was spotted on the scene of the VMAs in Mugler SS20 RTW. Bomb!

What do you think?