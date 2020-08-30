You Should Know : HVS Beauty
Inspired by classic, regal and natural beauty looks, along with the vibrancy of West African culture, HVS Beauty offers a collection of high-quality beauty products to create a flawless finish. With all-natural and cruelty-free formulas, HVS Beauty’s wide range of cosmetics lends safe and full coverage every time.
Whether you’re a liner-only kind of girl or own every lipstick color imaginable, this collection of must-haves, which includes a 4-in-1 eye & brow palette, an eyebrow rejuvenator, and a vibrant array of matte lipsticks and mix and match lip glosses, is fit for any beauty aficionado or curious novices alike.
$15
$15
Global Citizen Matte Lipstick Kit
$45
$12.50
All cosmetics are available exclusively at www.hvsbeauty.com.