IG/Reproduction

Are we finally getting the hair care line from Beyoncé that we’ve all been waiting for? The Renaissance artist has appeared in many different hair styles and colors over the years, however her signature blonde remains.

Queen Bey is also known for having her hair blown by massive fans at her performances. Though the Grammy-Winning superstar is best known as a music and performance icon, it looks like she’s making her way towards the hair industry.

Beyoncé took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt post along with some candid photos. In one snap, she was seated in front of a mirror touching her hair with hair products presented in front of her.

The second picture was a photo from when she was a child in her mothers salon getting her hair braided. In the last slide, she opened up about how hair care has been a vital part of her life as a performer since her youth. Which comes as no surprise since she takes good care of her daughter Blue Ivy’s hair.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the Cuff It” singer asked. She went on to reminisce on those early days in Ms. Tina’s salon.

“Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done,” she remembered. “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”

IG/Reproduction

She ended her note, seen below, by teasing an upcoming project that appears to be hair-related. “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy,” she said honestly. “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Additional details remain scarce, as is customary for most Beyoncé endeavors. The hand-labeled bottles of oils and creams on the vanity, however, look as if they could be test samples from a lab.