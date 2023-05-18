The most prestigious annual 76th Cannes Film Festival has finally arrived, and Hollywood’s brightest celebs made their debut on the red carpet in Cannes, France.

From the looks of it, based on all the couture gowns we saw, feathers will prove to be a huge fashion staple this year. From Viola Davis who took a calculated risk and wore all white with a feather off -the-shoulder coat, to Farhana Bodi who shone brightly in a lime green over the top feather gown, stars were doing dramatic swirls this week in their feather ensembles.

Viola, can do no wrong in our eyes and if you’ve ever read her book, “Finding Me: A Memoir,” you understand all that this woman has endured and overcome throughout her life. Her wearing all white was symbolic to her purity and felt almost ritualistic to new beginnings.

We adored her asymmetrical white Valentino gown underneath her feather coat and perhaps she’s never looked more beautiful.

Also opting for softer hues was singer CoCo Jones who left Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman fest in Atlanta this weekend to attend another star-studded fest. She’s definitely on the move and with her undeniable talent and a face card that never declines, who could blame her?

CoCo Jones wore a Naeem Khan LTD custom design that included both pearl and stud embellishments and had feathers towards the bottom of her dress. Her matching embellished gloves were all the merrier.

Farhana Bodi is certainly on our best dressed list as she looked absolutely incredible and glamorous in her lime Atelier Zuhra gown that had an exaggerated train and brought all the drama we needed to the film festival.

Stepping a way from the feather trend, was actress Laura Harrier who looked timeless and sleek in a black maxi gown that was draped perfectly from the plunging neckline. Sometimes, less is more and that definitely was the case for Laura.