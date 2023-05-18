Cue the graduation music because Sasha Obama is officially a college graduate from the University of Southern California with a undergraduate degree in Sociology and we couldn’t be more happier for the 21-year old.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Of course the Obamas made quite the entrance while attending Sasha’s celebratory moment and all eyes was on our former President Barak Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama who walked hand in hand next to their oldest daughter, Malia.

Sasha is a spitting image of her mother, while Malia undoubtedly favors Obama and although it was hard for us to see Sasha’s fashionable look under her black graduation gown, the Obama’s looked emaculate on her behalf.

Michelle Obama’s infamous words during their time in the White House was, “when they go low, we go high,” and we’ve never known the First Lady not to end on a high note. For her daughter’s special occasion, Michelle wore a black and navy ombre dress by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten and we loved her modern sheer pleats.

Barack Obama looked refined and dapper in a gray tailored suit and white button up top, and you can clearly see the joy and genuine happiness exuding from our former President. His mini-me Malia, opted for a nude two-tone midi dress that had fuchsia lining and a high-slit. Noticeably similar to Sasha’s lime green open-toe heels for her big day, was Malia’s lime thong strap sandals. Sister! Sister!