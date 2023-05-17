It may be Cannes Film Festival week, but the stars are shining bright like Bulgari diamonds in Venice. To celebrate the launch of the Mediterranea High Jewelry collection, Bulgari threw a lavish party where drinks flowed, and gems followed.
Of course, the brand ambassadors and actresses Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, and Zendaya represented in the brand’s dazzling jewels and sophisticated evening looks. While Zendaya channeled Old Hollywood glamor in a lush off-the-shoulder cinched velvet gown, Hathaway went with conceptual couture and rocked a hooded crystal-covered dress. Chopra wore a saturated separate as bold and vibrant as the Roman splendor necklace she wore.
Scroll to see how the other attendees showed up and out for this ravishingly beautiful jewelry presentation.