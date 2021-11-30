Through her Instagram story, Rihanna modeled the latest collection from her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand where the singer shook up the internet with a look that made plaid look sexy.
From the Tied-Up Tartan collection, Rihanna wore Savage X Fenty’s $32.95 Tied Up Tartan Bralette, $64.95 Tied Up Tartan PJ Raw Hem Sleep Shirt, and $44.95 Tied Up Tartan Sleep Short. She later swapped her shorts for the head-turning $49.95 Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant which has a peek-a-boo feature in the back exposing the wearer’s bottom.
She accessorized the look with stud earrings and a pendant necklace. She also rocked a braided hairstyle and makeup look that featured hints of pink.
Would you rock these pieces?