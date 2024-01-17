Rihanna is outside ya’ll, and she’s living her best life in the most lavish ensembles that only a girl could dream of. On Monday evening, she was captured leaving the members-only Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood looking fresh to death as per usual.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

Opting for all black including a Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress and oversized leather fur coat, the Barbadian Princess outfit fell well edited.

The Dolce & Gabbana coat has been a fan favorite amongst many of our readers. On Instagram, @joi_louisehall shared, “The length of this coat is PERFECTION❤️,” while @shademarshelenewyork wrote, “THE COATTTTTT😍”.

The double-breasted shearling coat is from the Italian brand’s Fall-winter 23/24 collection, and retails for $17,300. Her black Gucci bag was the perfect component to jazz up her outfit.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction Photo Credit: @Gucci

Coming in at a splurge of $3,890, Rihanna’s Gucci ‘horsebit chain medium shoulder bag’ gave vintage vibes with a rectangular silhouette that became popular in the early 2000’s. In addition, her New Era Yankees Cap felt urban chic.

When it came down to her shoe wear, Tom Ford pushed her look one step further. We know RiRi loves a good Tom Ford open toe sandal, and for a night out on the town, she chose to strut around WEHO in an embellished heel.

Photo Credit: @Tomford Photo Credit: @tomford

Her silver crystal $3,950 Tom Ford pointy jewel sandal sit at 105 MM high with embroidered studs and a metal toe cap that’s characterized with crystal stones. Her wraparound self-tie ankle laces added another dimension to her sporty ensemble.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

This was definitely one of our favorite looks, and if this any indication of what’s to come in 2024, then we are in for a fashionable treat.