The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was held last night at the Peacock theater in Los Angeles, and television’s most boundary-breaking stars made their debut on the red carpet looking opulent and exquisite.

From TV legends like Tisha Campbell, and Niecy Nash to producer extraordinaire Issa Rae and actress Ariana DeBose, the Emmy’s gathered “The Who’s who” of Hollywood to celebrate the postponed event.

If you recall, the Emmy’s was postponed from its customary September 2023 date due to the actors and writers strikes. According to the New York Times, “ More than 11,000 television and movie writers went on strike in May. Then tens of thousands of actors went on strike in July, creating the first simultaneous actor and screenwriter walkouts since 1960.”

Since a resolution was made by SAG-AFTRA’s leadership on Nov 8th, many television shows and award ceremonies have gone back to regular programming, with stars returning to the scene in the most glamorous attire.

Ahead, see the top 10 celebrities who turned heads all evening with their impeccable outfits at the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony.

Tisha Campbell in Terani Couture

Photo Credit: @cyndiibee_

If anyone has put that work in as an Actress, it’s certainly Tisha Campbell who has payed her dues staring in variety of hit sitcoms and movies over the years. For the special evening, Campbell stunned in an over the top black Terani Couture gown styled by J. Bolin, that left us glued to our screens. We’re sure when she saw her ‘Martin’ co-stars, Tichina Arnold and Martin Lawrence on the carpet, they were enamored by how flawless she looked.

Taraji P Henson in Atelier Versace

Photo Credit: @mr_dadams

“T” is for theatrical, and leave it to Taraji Henson to bring the drama on the red carpet in a breathtaking plum atelier Versace gown that was perfectly draped across her bodice. Celebrity Stylists, Wayman and Micah have been holding Henson down season after season, and we’re so here for it.

Issa Rae in Pamella Roland

Photo Credit: Getty

Issa Rae, who just celebrated a birthday last Friday was all smiles on the red carpet in her cream feather embellished Pamella Roland gown that looked so flattering on the ‘Insecure’ star. It was just a week ago when Rae attended the Golden Globe awards in a gold sequin Pamella Roland dress, so we clearly know who her favorite designer is as of late.

Niecy Nash in Custom Greta Constantine

Photo Credit: @robertector

Niecy Nash has proven herself time and again that she is deserving of all her flowers and more. The breakout star attended the Emmy’s in a black velvet and satin custom Greta Constantine dress that was characterized with a peplum train, and long ruffle velvet gloves that embodied old Hollywood glamour.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Custom Christian Siriano

Photo Credit: Getty

Also opting for a peplum flare hemline was actress Sheryl Lee Ralph who made history back in 2022 with her iconic Emmys speech. The ‘Abbott Elementary’ actress looked fresh and pristine in an all white Christian Siriano gown that felt like a modern tuxedo dress with exaggerated lapels.

Padma Lakshmi in Marchesa

Photo Credit: Getty

Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ host, Padma Lakshmi can literally do no wrong as her beauty shines from within. Captivating attendees in an ultra lime colored Marchesa dress, Lakshmi was a sight to behold in the vibrant and daring hue.

Selena Gomez in Oscar De La Renta

Photo Credit: Getty

It looks like Selena Gomez has stepped up her game a bit in the most polished and sophisticated way. The Singer/Actress looked so elegant in a dark burgundy sheer Oscar De La Renta strapless dress that accentuating her body, and compliment her skin tone. Her diamond necklace and maroon lips were the icing on the cake.

Joy Sunday in Safiyaa

Photo Credit: Getty

With the last name Sunday, Joy Sunday looked angelic in her all white Safiyaa ensemble that was unlike anything else we’ve seen on the carpet. We loved her innovative off-the-shoulder top and flare trousers, and the monochromatic color glistened against her immaculate skin complexion.

Sasha Colby in Christian Siriano

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Designer Christian Siriano has shown us that he knows how to perfectly drape a gown and manipulate tulle in the most avant-garde way, and perhaps Sasha Colby’s Emmys gown is a representation of that. The American drag performer made a sartorial entrance in her muted purple Chrisitian Siriano gown that felt empowering, and was atheistically pleasing to the eye.

Ariana De Bose in Custom Brunello Cucinelli

Photo Credit: Getty

Don’t we all love Brunello Cucinelli? But, I’m sure many of you may not like their outrageous prices. Nonetheless, Actress Ariana De Bose opted for a custom Cucinelli set that included a white silk bralette with the matching skirt. She layered her look with white and silver sequins embellished blazer that added an artful touch to such a fantastical ensemble.