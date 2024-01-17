Valentines Day is less than a month away, and if you plan on celebrating with your bae or practicing self-love with infinite self care activities, Fashion Nova has the best V-day attire to keep love on the brain.

From two-piece skirt and trouser sets, to floral tops and the sexiest jammies, these Fashion Nova inspired looks below will help you entice your lover, or perhaps seduce your secret admirer.

We love Valentines day because it’s the perfect way to spread love in the atmosphere, and cater to your main squeeze in the most considerate and thoughtful way.

Ahead, see our Top 10 Favorite Valentines looks from Fashion Nova!