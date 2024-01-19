Happy New Year, Guys!

We had a bit of a slow start to 2024, but I’m back! We’ll be hosting a brunch at Lagos New York this Sunday at 727 7th Avenue:

If you attended the Bomb Fashion Show as a VIP guest, you undoubtedly tried their delicious food! Come say hey and have a pic taken for Fashion Bomb Daily this Sunday. I’ll be there starting at 1pm. No RSVP Required! Just show up and show out!

We are also having the Faby’s during NYFW! We are having a super exclusive dinner on Tuesday, February 13th at a secret location:

If you ever wanted to meet some of your favorite fashion and beauty insiders, this is your chance! Normally an event like this would be invite only but we are making these gatherings accessible to you! RSVP today at TheFabys.eventbrite.com.

Hope to see you there!

Smootches!