It was just shy of a week ago when we spotted Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shopping at Kitson Kids in Beverly Hills and now the star-studded couple has made their way to Paris where they we captured while on a romantic escapade.

With Rihanna being the first black women to lead a luxury brand for LMVH, we’re sure Paris has become second nature to the ‘Carribbean gyal.’ The newly and expecting parents chowed down at César Restaurant and of course they arrived fresh to death.

The Barbadian singer wore a vintage FendiFW99 coat that had the perfect earth tones and was layered over a grey crop top to show off her ever-growing belly. Her grey cargo pants were the perfect symbolism to show she’s still down and she accessorized her ensemble with pointy toe booties and a silver mini Gucci bag.

Photo Credit by Splash @mehdicesar

A$AP Rocky brought the New York aesthetic to Paris in a navy distressed Moto jacket with black washed denim and a square toe boot with silver hardware. As a man who’s knows how to accessorize, A$AP opted for his signature graphic cap and a two-tone puffer fanny pack.

Amongst the two, we couldn’t decide who looked the flyest- but one thing for sure is that we couldn’t take our eyes of Rihanna’s Fendi coat from the late 90’s. Taking a closer look, the coat which has multicolored patchwork, is made of wool and alpaca.

Photo Credit: Splash @mehdicesar Phot Credit: On Behalf of FENDI

Originally designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1999, the maxi coat includes a long pointed hood, the perfect component for hiding from paparazzi. For Fendi, during the late 90’s, Lagerfeld created the concept of ‘Fun Fur’ as consumers began to sway away from fur. Due to Karl’s exceptional designs, similar to this coat, he influenced people to adopt fur back into their wardrobe. Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

It was great to see Rihanna’s take on the show-stopping Fendi coat, and we know it’s only a matter of time before others designers try to reimagine this incredible piece.