We know that anytime the Real Housewives of Atlanta link up, it’s going to include the glitz and glam but when it involves the fashionista’s of the group, Sheree, and Marlo- one thing is for sure, the fashion is definitely going to hit different. Not to mention newbie to the group, Sanya Richards-Ross who’s been letting us know she know’s a thing or two when it comes to the game of fashion.

The ladies of the Bravo reality show teamed up for a philanthropic cause to support the ‘Meals on Wheels’ nonprofit organization in Atlanta. The community based program which is nationwide, supports seniors who are 60 years of age and are struggling with hunger, food insecurity, and social isolation. Along with other tastemakers, influencers and fashionistas in the room, the RHOA ladies were able to raise funds while doing so in style.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

What a coincidence that Sheree and Marlo both chose to wear the Australian designer, Zimmerman. Sheree, who recently became a Grandma from her son Kairo welcoming a baby girl, looks as if she’s aging backwards. Perhaps she’ll prefer to be called, GLAM-MA.

She looked absolutely stunning in her white Zimmerman belted jumpsuit that had a tropical portrait towards the hemline. Her yellow Tom Ford open toe heels were complimentary to her look and the glow that her new beau Martell Holt has on the 53 year old actress in undeniable.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: On Behalf of Zimmerman

Le’Archive founder, Marlo Hamptons is definitely the diva of the group and she’s come a long way from being a friend on the show to earning her peach. For the nonprofit event, she delivered romanticism in a peach colored Zimmerman corset dress that had floral details. She accessorized with gold bangles, a large Louis Vuitton clutch bag to go with her nude Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: On Behalf of Zimmerman

Going into her second season, and Olympic champion Sanya Richards Ross also looked incredible in a black off-the-shoulder velvet dress, and a crystal embellished triangle Prada bag. Her chic bag picked up perfectly off her diamond encrusted necklace and silver embellished heels. We’re keeping our eyes on Sanya who brought the heat last season and served a powerful look for her RHOA Season 15 Cast photo.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Be sure to stay tune for Season 15 of Bravo’s RHOA which is set to air on May 7th, 2023.