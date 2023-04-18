“Cause she a fashion killa, and I’m a trendy nigga,” was the infamous lyrics that A$AP Rocky recited in his 2013 song ‘Fashion Killa’ starring Rihanna, and his description couldn’t be further from the truth.

The couple who’s been inseparable since their first collaboration in 2012, were recently captured by paparazzi walking hand in hand while shopping at Kitson Kids in Beverly Hills Wednesday afternoon. Considering they are expecting their second child, they’re on the hunt for the hottest baby apparel.

The couple was seen looking at pink apparel, which could very much be an indicator that they’re having a girl. However, let’s be real for a moment- they could be very much throwing us off in honor of their privacy.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

The Fenty Beauty founder, 35, wore a navy Martine Rose coat and a black MiuMiu maxi dress paired with black and white puma sneakers. As of last month, Puma released a statement saying, “She’s Back” referring to the Barbadian princess re-collaboration with the German brand so we’ll be sure to be on the look out for her upcoming sneaker designs.

Not to mention how much cool-factor Rihanna added to the Puma brand when they first appointed her as the Global Ambassador and Creative Director for Womenswear back in December 2014. With Rihanna and Creative Designer of Puma, June Ambrose being at the forefront, Puma is sure to become everyone’s go-to brand.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Martine Rose Photo Credit: Complimentary of Miu Miu Photo Credit: Complimentary of Puma

Contrary to RiRi, her handsome beau A$AP Rocky served us a London inspired look with a navy trench ‘The Row’ coat, that he styled with a white button up, and straight blue denim jeans. He accessorized his look with a brown stripe tie, and brown suede GuccixAdidas loafers that had gold hardware. The Harlem born rapper also sported Tom Ford shades and an embellished AWGE cap.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images/ @FashionBombDaily

Without a doubt, both Rihanna and A$AP looked effortlessly cool and we can’t wait to see how they style their son and newborn collectively as a family. We know that true style is inherited, so with these two fashion-forward parents, we know that both of their children are bound to be the best dressed in the room.