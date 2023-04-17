You can’t deny that Lori Harvey is that girl. Whether you love her or hate her, one thing is for sure- you can’t disregard her. With beauty and brains, she’s definitely on everyone’s radar, and with rumors of her latest beau Damson Idris and her calling it quits, it felt good to see her finally put those rumors to rest.

We’re only in Spring and Lori and Damson are already in Baecation mode. The stunning couple took a trip to Turks & Caicos last weekend and we couldn’t get over all of Lori’s stylish looks. From Marni and Dior, to Casablanca, the SKN Founder didn’t come to play and she gave us a peak into her tropical vacay through a series of photo dump moments.

One photo in particular that caught the eyes of many was the selfie she shared of her with her British Nigerian actor boyfriend. Damson, 31, wrapped his arms around Lori, 26, as she let out a grin, and it’s clear to see that there’s no trouble in paradise.

The couple who made it instagram official on Lori’s Birthday, January 13th of this year, has been going strong. After almost a year since her and Michael B. Jordan calling it quits, one thing for certain is that it doesn’t take Lori Harvey long to replace you as she understands that she is “the prize.”

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction:

We feel in love with her multicolored textured short Marni dress that she accessorized with a white mini bag and gold bangles. She kept her hair simple with a middle part bob, while Damson adopted the denim on denim trend. The ‘Snowfall’ actor wore a denim chambray top with denim shorts and decided to go the futuristic route with alien inspired shades.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Marni

In addition to rocking her Marni dress, Lori Harvey also showed some skin while going for a dip in their private pool. Of course she brought the fashion poolside in a black one-piece Christian Dior swimsuit that she paired with a western embellished straw hat.

Lori, who swears by pilates, can look great in practically anything and I’m sure Damson couldn’t keep his eyes and perhaps hands off of her.

Photo Credit: Ig Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Lori is definitely an example of how to pack when leaving for a mini tropical vacay. The model also threaded through a larger water terrain in a nude $1,060 Casa Blanca Boucle dress that had cutouts near the bust and a high slit. Along with her go-to straw hat this vacay, she paired this look with Chanel shades, and a straw tote bag.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Photo Credit: Complimentary o @casablancabrand

It’s evident to see that Lori Harvey is in her soft-girl era and is prioritizing work and play which make for all the components of a happy life. Whatever Damson Idris is doing, we hope he continues because Lori has had an even brighter glow with him by her side.