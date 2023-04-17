Hey Bombshells and Bombers, this week we’re spotlighting the style of Trey Howard, the stylist who pushes the boundaries of gender norms through clothing.

Just like a stylist, Howard is passionate about creating moments with fashion. He uses his style as a beacon for young boys and men ––like himself–– who don’t fold into the societal roles placed upon them. He’s known to turn a few dresses and skirts and has no issue layering textures or styling highly saturated hues.

He has stated that he wants to provide a sense of comfort and relatedness to the people he meets within the industry.

