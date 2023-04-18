Revolve is 20 years old. For two decades, the American lifestyle brand and leading fashion destination for millennials and Gen Z have been redefining fashion retail for the 21st century, and that is certainly worth celebrating.
For the brand’s big day, Revolve threw a stylish private dinner by Shoku. Celebrities, stylists, influencers, designers, and friends of the brand arrived in their evening best, but Revolve ambassador Lori Harvey stood out in a sexy ensemble.
Fresh from a Turks and Caicos baecation with her boo Damson Idris, Harvey kept the sultry vibes of her vacation style present at the dinner. She wore a LaQuan Smith FW2022 off-the-shoulder halter dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She accessorized the alluring look with a green crocodile Hermès mini Kelly bag and black strappy sandals.
As she posed alongside other attendees like Evangelo Bousis, Peter Dundas, and fellow Revolve girl Shay Mitchell, she displayed her signature look.