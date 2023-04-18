Revolve is 20 years old. For two decades, the American lifestyle brand and leading fashion destination for millennials and Gen Z have been redefining fashion retail for the 21st century, and that is certainly worth celebrating.

For the brand’s big day, Revolve threw a stylish private dinner by Shoku. Celebrities, stylists, influencers, designers, and friends of the brand arrived in their evening best, but Revolve ambassador Lori Harvey stood out in a sexy ensemble.

Photo: IG Reproduction

Photo: Isidore Montag

Fresh from a Turks and Caicos baecation with her boo Damson Idris, Harvey kept the sultry vibes of her vacation style present at the dinner. She wore a LaQuan Smith FW2022 off-the-shoulder halter dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She accessorized the alluring look with a green crocodile Hermès mini Kelly bag and black strappy sandals.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction

As she posed alongside other attendees like Evangelo Bousis, Peter Dundas, and fellow Revolve girl Shay Mitchell, she displayed her signature look.