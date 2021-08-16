Rihanna made the grocery store worthy of getting dressed for. The Savage X founder made her to the grocery store to grab some items wearing a street-meets-prep look.
Rihanna headed to Whole Foods wearing a tweed jacket paired with $790 Gucci distressed jeans. Her tweed outerwear appeared in navy blue complete with accents of red matched with gold ornaments and embellishments. Underneath the classy tweed jacket, she wore a black lace bra, probably from her lingerie brand. She paired the look with a $32 MoMA-exlcusive New York Yankees baseball cap in Kelly Green, $590 Vivienne Westwood three row faux pearl bas relief necklace, $293 Linda Farrow x The Attico “Marfa” sunglasses, and vintage Chanel No. 5 chain belt (sold on The Real Real for $525). She rounded the look off with a pair of $59.99 adidas Originals Samba sneakers.
With this latest look, Rihanna offers a mix of the classics and streetwear. She opts for the timeless tweed jacket complete with pearls and gold paired with modern style touches like the distressed jeans. The Yankee baseball cap and sneakers encompass the streetwear-casual elements of the look.
Would you rock this to the grocery store?
Photos: Backgrid