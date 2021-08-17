Yesterday, womenswear brand Lionne held a fashion show for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection during a sunny day in Los Angeles, California. Led and designed by Latoia Fitzgerald, the “Garden” collection oozed of Spring feels for the Fall/Winter season, mixing popping fuchsia pink with the season’s classic colors of black, almond milk, and grey. Staying true to the brand’s element of pushing the boundaries of design, unconventional yet stylish pieces sashayed down the runway such as an asymmetrical denim dress, cutout shoulder blazer dress, frilled cutout mini skirt, and collared mesh pinstripe dress. Following the show, Lionne allowed fans to shop the collection straight from the runway via the brand’s website.

Many familiar faces were in attendance for Lionne’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection including Lala, Draya Michele, and Jhené Aiko, Slick Woods, and Duckie Thot. Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to capture the bomb street style presented outside of the show, so let’s get into some style moments below:

Jhené Aiko attended the show wearing a Spring/Summer 2021 look from Lionne which included a blue and white striped crop top and yellow thigh-slit maxi skirt. She paired the look with Gianvito Rossi heels and $650 Lidia May “The Parul Delphinium” bag. Her look was styled by Icon Billingsley.

Karrueche Tran attended the show wearing Lionne’s $368 “Ryelle” dress with the sleeves cut off. She paired the look with a pair of gold heeled sandals and sunglasses.

Dess Dior, who also walked in the show, wore a $69.90 Zara vest with slits, Louis Vuitton SS18 “Fireball” boots (sold out), and $1,890 Balenciaga Hourglass Graffiti bag (sold out).

Sevyn Streeter wore what appears to be the $248 Lionne “Maria” top paired with a black lace bralette, black mesh trousers, and fan-like clutch. Her look was styled by Deonte’ Nash.

Draya Michelle was spotted wearing a $35 Pretty Little Thing Black Pinstripe Sleeveless Button Front Waistcoat and $48 Black Pinstripe High Waist Straight Leg Front Zip Pants. She paired the look with a blue Hermès Birkin bag, $815 Amina Muaddi “Dalida” satin platform mules, and an $50 Anthony Cordero “Potent” trucker hat.

Rapper Flo Milli wore the $220 Lionne “Zendaya” dress (sold out) paired with crystal-embellished mules, styled by Jenna Tyson.

Lala was on the scene with her son Kiyan Anthony and stylist Jeremy Haynes. Lala wore a white crop top and $550 Laquan Smith ruched maxi skirt in teal (sold out) paired with $1,390 Fendi shearling metal-heel mules sandals and a $3,690 Bottega Veneta chain pouch in plaster. Kiyan wore a white In Hoc Signo Vinces “Garden of Eden” t-shirt with black Amiri Jeans and $770 Lanvin Curb sneakers. Jeremy rocked Balmain for the show including the brand’s $4,095 button-embellished satin-trimmed crepe blazer.

What say you?

Photos: Stan Potts / Getty / Tomas Herold