Taina Williams was spotted rocking a comfortable looking ensemble while at home. She posed in a Fashion Nova blue jogger set paired with sneakers. Discover how you can get a similar look below:
While Taina Williams‘s particular look is currently unavailable, you can achieve a similar look with Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Can’t Stop Me French Terry Hoodie and $39.99 Joggers. Made of soft French terry fabric, the drawstring cropped hoodie and high-waisted joggers features unique apparent vertical stitching details. Unfortunately, the joggers are currently sold out, but you can sign-up to be notified when it comes back in stock.
Style the look like Taina who rocks the set with a pair of Chanel sneakers. Finish off your cozy jogger set with a pair of your favorite white kicks.
Thoughts?