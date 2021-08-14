Rihanna stepped out in NYC with A$AP Rocky last night where the two took everyone back to the early 2000s with their looks. The newly announced billionaire appeared in a bandana-style halterneck top paired with distressed jeans of which she sagged a bit to expose her boxer shorts.

Rihanna stepped out for the night in a $341.74 Conner Ives reconstructed Harley Davidson halterneck top. The bandana style top is made of a cotton-blend voile complete with a self-tie detail on the back and graphic from the remnants of Harley Davidson Motorcycle tee. She pairs the edgy top with a pair of $1,850 Balenciaga slashed loose fit pants, sagged to expose her Raf Simons Patch Detail Checked Boxer Shorts (sold out). The “Work” artist also wore the same Raf Simons boxer shorts with a distressed Balenciaga stripe blue shirt during a recent outing with A$AP Rocky.

She accessorized the look with a vintage Dior Camouflage Saddle bowling bag (going for $1,509 on FarFetch), circa 2001, and $1,390 Tom Ford Python Padlock Naked Sandals (sold out).

What say you?

Photos: Miles Diggs