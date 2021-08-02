Over the weekend, Rihanna was spotted out with her beau A$AP Rocky enjoying a day out in NYC. The Fenty Beauty CEO kept it casual in Rihanna fashion during her outing, opting for a distressed striped blue shirt, yellow trucker hat, checkered shorts, and adidas kicks.

Rihanna wore a $1,550 Balenciaga distressed stripe blue and white shirt paired with Raf Simons Patch Detail Checked Boxer Shorts (sold out). She also rocked an unreleased yellow trucker hat by AWGE. For accessories, she went with a Bottega Veneta yellow croc pouch bag (unavailable) and $59.99 adidas Originals Samba sneakers.

A$AP Rocky wore a full black ensemble including a hooded zip-up jacket and trousers. He also sported a red hat and what appears to be Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” sneakers.

Photos/Video: Backgrid