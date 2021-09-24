Rihanna was spied out during a rainy night in NYC being carried over a puddle by her security in order to save her camo satin pumps. While in the big city, she was also seen sporting her new bangs and a unique look that only she could pull off.

Giving us a sort of punk-style look, Rihanna was spotted in the $430 Marine Serre Punk Shaded Second Skin Tattoo top which she coordinated with a camo skirt-pants combo. The Savage X Fenty CEO wore a Junya Watanabe Fall 2021 camo and denim pleated skirt over a pair of Matthew Adams Dolan 2015 camouflage cargo pants. Rihanna lived by those cargo trousers in 2015 as she was spotted in them throughout the stated year.

For accessories, the singer wore $360 Paula’s Ibiza Dive sunglasses and a 2001 Louis Vuitton graffiti handbag. She also went with Amina Muaddi Ursina camo pumps for her footwear selection to further compliment the camouflage aesthetic of her look.

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: Pap Culture