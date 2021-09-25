Lori Harvey was spied grabbing dinner in West Hollywood in yet another head-turning ensemble which included a stylishly chic velvet top.
Lori Harvey wore Loubrand Studios’s $112 Carp top in the blood orange colorway. Allowing top to steal the show, she decided to go with white pieces for the rest of her look. She paired the orange velvet top with off-white $190 REMAIN “Paris” linen trousers and $890 Bottega Veneta stretch leather sandals.
The model then added gold hoop earrings and bracelets with a $1,440 Louis Vuitton Petit Sac Plat handbag to finish her look. For hair, she was spied in a braided back hairstyle.
Thoughts?
Photos: Backgrid