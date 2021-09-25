Bomb_Accessories_Brown_Suede_Saint_Laurent_Opyum_Sandals

Brown tones have been trending! Chocolate, mocha, hazel, you name it! Perfect for the Fall, match with beige and orange tones for a warm seasonal look. Pumpkin spice anyone?

The Saint Laurent legendary Opyum sandals made with YSL logo heel are iconic. Available in a wide variety of colors and materials it is no wonder why these barely-there sandals are so popular. Not to mention, the design is versatile to rock with most outfits. These heels are the epitome of simple elegance in shoe form.

Whether it’s date night, girls night or just because, these sandals got you.

Check out some of our other fav styles below. Priced between $995 – $1,100+ depending on the materials used. Which would you splurge on?